TINGNAN: 'Haze' sa ilang bahagi ng Metro Manila

MAYNILA — Kita sa mga larawan ng ilang mga netizens ang “haze” o malabong kapaligiran sa ilang mga lugar sa Metro Manila nitong Lunes.

Paglilinaw ng Phivolcs, ang nakitang “haze” sa Kamaynilaan ay dulot ng “smog” o polusyon galing sa “human activities” at hindi galing sa Taal Volcano.

Pero, hindi rin nila inaalis ang posibilidad na posibleng may halo rin itong suflur dioxide.

“We would like to clarify that vog has been observed over the Taal Region and may likely be blown towards the prevalent wind direction, which is to the Northeast as of today," anila.

"The haze being experience by NCR residents may be mainly due to smog, or industrial air pollution, instead of vog. However, we cannot completely rule out additional S02 albeit very minor at this point.”

Ang vog ay isang uri ng polusyon sa hangin na sanhi ng mga bulkan at binubuo ng mga pinong patak na naglalaman ng volcanic gas tulad ng sulfur dioxide na acidic.

Maaari umano itong magdulot ng iritasyon sa mga mata, lalamunan, at respiratory tract na maaaring maging malubha, depende sa konsentrasyon o tagal ng pagkakalanghap nito.

"VOG is produced when a high amount of volcanic gas is emitted by a volcano and atmospheric conditions promote its reaction with water vapor, oxygen, sunlight, dust, and other particles to form droplets that scatter light to produce haze," paliwanag ng ahensya.

"The atmosphere over Taal Lake has been observably hazy since this weekend even after rain. Taal continues to generate high SO2 emissions, even without surface manifestations at Taal Main Crater, so that vog can be expected to recur while the volcanic emission continues."

