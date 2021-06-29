Manila launches robot-assisted rehab program

Manila's local government rented two sets of Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, which could aid patients who are trying to correct the movement of their lower extremities, the Manila Public Information office said. Photo from Manila PIO

MANILA - The City of Manila on Tuesday launched the Robotics Rehab program at the Ospital ng Maynila, which will allow patients to use advanced robotics rehabilitation technology for free.

The local government rented two sets of Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, which could aid patients who are trying to correct the movement of their lower extremities, the Manila Public Information office said in a statement.

Manila City spends P40 million a year to rent 2 units of Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL), an advanced robotics rehabilitation technology, which Manileños - who are undergoing lower limb therapy - can now use for free. pic.twitter.com/uWkpqO7e2t — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) June 29, 2021

The device may be used in the therapy for the following issues:

Single joint

Lumbar type

Being used for physical therapy

Can be used by patients of the following:

Spinal cord injury

Parkinson’s Disease

Stroke/CVA

Traumatic brain injury

Progressive intractable neuromuscular diseases

The city government is paying P40 million annual for the rental of the HAL devices, according to the Manila PIO.

The roll out of the robot-assisted rehabilitation program in the capital city is Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso’s latest push to improve the facilities inside the Ospital ng Maynila.

In 2019, the mayor vowed to improve the said hospital, saying he expects it to be better than prestigious private hospitals.

"Basta 'pag ang Ospital ng Maynila tinayo natin at hindi naging mas maganda kaysa sa Makati Medical Center at St. Luke’s, hindi papasa sa'kin," he said in a speech before public doctors, nurses, and medical staff in the city.

(If the new Manila Hospital is not better than Makati Medical Center and St. Luke's, it won't pass for me.)

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city government approved plans to renovate the 50-year-old Ospital ng Maynila to turn it into a fully air-conditioned, state-of-the-art medical facility by the bay.

Based on initial plans, the old Antonio Villegas building will be retained but converted to house the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila's College of Medicine.

