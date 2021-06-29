From MECQ to heightened GCQ: Iloilo City to appeal lockdown status

MANILA - The local government of Iloilo City will be appealing to the national government to ease the city's modified enhanced community quarantine status.

“We appeal for GCQ but with heightened health protocols. The reason is for businesses to slowly start to recover but still following safety standards," said Mayor Jerry Treñas in a Facebook post.

The letter will be sent on Tuesday, the LGU said.

Iloilo City will remain under MECQ, the second stricted lockdown level, from July 1 to 15.

The mayor said the city's average daily attack rate has been reduced from 24 to 18.

However, Treñas said the public should not be complacent and continue observing minimum health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

"We need to always wear mask properly, wash hands, sanitize with alcohol, maintain one-meter distance, disinfect and open windows for ventilation,” Treñas said.

He added that hospital capacity remains high because their facilities are also catering to patients from provinces in Panay Island.