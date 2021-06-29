Don't 'crucify' health workers after failed jab in Makati, appeals DOH

A health worker shows the vial of the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech during its first rollout inside the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Department of Health on Tuesday appealed for understanding following the failed attempt to inoculate an individual in a vaccination site in Makati.

The failed inoculation was caught on video and quickly made the rounds online. The individual has since received the COVID-19 vaccine and said they would not pursue charges against the health worker, according to Mayor Abby Binay.

“Let’s not crucify our health workers. Nagkakamali po tayo lahat," Department of Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Ang importante po, we were able to rectify, nabigyan po ulit ng bakuna yung dapat mabigyan ng bakuna,” she added.

(We all make mistakes. What's important is we were able to rectify. The individual has been given a vaccine.)

Vergeire admits that health workers in vaccination sites work 7 days a week, with some going beyond 8 hours per day.

A vaccination team is usually comprised of 6 members, administering jabs to around 100 individuals for 8 hours, she said, based on a time study.

Vergeire also appealed to local government units to strictly monitor vaccination sites.

“Let’s limit the time of our healthcare workers to just specific to 8 hours. 'Wag nating palagpasin. Magkaroon tayo ng pagpapalit or rotation para nakakapagpahinga rin po, lesser mistakes," she said.

(Let's not allow them to go beyond 8 hours. Let's enforce shifting or rotation so they can rest, which will result in fewer mistakes.)

Vergeire reminded healthcare workers as well to be “aware, cautious and diligent” in following vaccination protocols.

“Una, kailangan alam kung ano ang bakunang binigay sa kaniyang binakunahan. Pangalawa, makita na lahat ng prosesong kailangan gawin ay nagawa. At pangatlo, i-check ang heringgilya pagkatapos," she said.

(First of all, they need to know what vaccine they are giving to an individual. Second, they need to ensure that the entire process has been followed. And third, they need to check the syringe afterwards.)

Those receiving the jabs should also be aware of the process. The DOH said individuals can check on the condition of syringes before and after receiving the vaccines to make sure they have been injected.

The DOH encouraged the public to continue sending reports of failed inoculation attempts to be able to investigate and prevent it from happening in other vaccination sites around the country.