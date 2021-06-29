Donated 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan to arrive July 8

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The country can expect the delivery of Japan’s donated 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca on July 8, its envoy to Manila said Tuesday, adding that they are working hard to send it on time.

In a tweet, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa pointed out that his government is “working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay.”

“One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8... Stay tuned!” he said.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier said the vaccine donation is part of Japan's assistance to member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is outside the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.

Japan will also donate COVID-19 shots to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand "in a similar manner,” according to the minister.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the country is expecting over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next month, which includes the following:

- 500,000 doses from Pfizer

- 6.5 million doses from Sinovac

- 250,000 doses from Moderna

- 1.17 million doses from AstraZeneca (bought by local government units and private sectors)

- Some 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility

Based on ABS-CBN News' monitoring, the Philippines has taken delivery of some 17.4 million COVID-19 shots, at least 10 million of which have been administered as of June 27.

A total of 2,527,286 individuals in the country, meanwhile, are fully vaccinated from the virus, having received their 2 shots.

- With report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News