Davao City logs 422 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 24,062

DAVAO CITY - Davao City on Monday recorded 422 new COVID-19 infections, raising its tally to 24,062, government figures showed.

So far, 17,670 people have recovered while 867 have died from the respiratory disease in the city, according to data from the Department of Health.

The modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest lockdown level, will also be extended in Davao City until July 15. The city has been placed under stricter restrictions since June 5.

In a radio interview Monday, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said COVID-19 cases in the city were still rising.

"Based lang on our numbers, makikita natin na mayroong surge na nangyayari (we can see there's surge happening). We have not flattened the curve yet," she said.

In the Davao Region, Davao City led the COVID-19 tally, followed by Davao del Norte (7,942), Davao del Sur (3,201), Davao de Oro (3,140), Davao Oriental (2,684) and Davao Occidental (598).

Since it began its inoculation drive, Davao City has administered 188,143 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 37,267 people already fully vaccinated.

