Case of sloppy vaccination in Makati ‘an isolated’ one, DOH assures

Second-dose vaccinations of Sinovac for senior citizens and people with comorbidities continue in San Juan City on April 26, 2021, as new stock of vaccines arrive in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—A vaccinator's failure to inject the COVID-19 shot into a recipient in Makati City was an "isolated case," the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Government has "specific safeguards" in place to ensure that inoculated individuals get their jab, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire added.

"Ginagarantiyahan po ng ating gobyerno . . . na ito po ay isang isolated case. We will be strictly monitoring all of our vaccination sites para po hindi na mangyari ang ganitong pangyayari at sana bigyan natin ng kumpiyansa ang ating vaccination process," Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our government guarantees this is an isolated case. We will be strictly monitoring all of our vaccination sites, so this would not be repeated. We hope the public remains confident in the vaccination process.)

"Meron ho kaming reverse logistics. All of our vaccination sites are instructed na bilangin isa-isa base sa kanilang talaan ang hiranggilya, ang ating vials ng vaccine, para tayo makasigurado po wala tayong namimimiss at kumpleto ang ating nakukuwenta."

(We have reverse logistics. All of our vaccination sites are instructed to count one by one based on their tally the number of syringes, vials of vaccines to ensure we did not miss anything and that our tally is complete.)

The DOH has authorized the Makati government to investigate the incident, Vergeire said.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has said the incident was caused by "human error on the part of the volunteer nurse that was immediately corrected."

"Nabakunahan po yung taong nasa video. Naintindihan po niya ang nangyari at siya mismo ang nagsabi na huwag tanggalin ang nurse. We ask simply for the public’s understanding," she said.

(The person on the video has been vaccinated. She also understood what happened, and was the one who asked us not to fire the nurse.)

Vergeire, meanwhile, reminded health workers to be "aware and cautious" during their work.

"Naiintidihan po natin sila na talagang pagod na pagod na sila, they vaccinate more than 100 individuals per day, mula Lunes hanggang Linggo. Kahit po tayo ay pagod kailangan aware pa rin o cautious, kailangan din may umiikot na supervisor para nakikita ho natin na tiyak, sapat at tama ang ginagawa nating protocol," she said.

(We understand that they are tired, they vaccinate more than 100 individuals per day from Monday to Sunday. Even if we are tired, we must still be aware and cautious. A supervisor is also needed to ensure we are implementing the protocol properly.)

Some 2,527,286 Filipinos out of a target of 58 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, the government said.