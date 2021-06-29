Benguet teacher among recipients of prestigious Thai award

Marcelo Otinguey, a teacher from Kapangan, Benguet, is among recipients of this year's Princess Maha Chakri Awards. Photo courtesy of the Department of Education

A teacher from Benguet is among this year's recipients of an international award that recognizes educators for their dedication to their profession.

Marcelo Otinguey, a Head Teacher V from Dangwa Agro-Industrial School in Benguet's Kapangan town, is among those who will receive this year's Princess Maha Chakri Awards (PMCA), the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday.

The PMCA, established in 2015 and named after Thai royal Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, recognizes teachers from Southeast Asian countries who have made an impact on their students' lives, particularly those from disadvantaged groups.

Otinguey was cited for his various projects, including the "Book for the Barrios" that aimed to provide learning materials and reading centers for primary and secondary schools in rural areas, according to the DepEd.

He also started "Share-a-Joy/Share Your Extras," a donation drive for indigent communities.

Otinguey also initiated the "Wheels for Persons-With-Disabilities" that gave wheelchairs and crutches to handicapped indigents.

The PMCA awarding ceremony will be held on October 29 through a blended format (both on-site and online) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

