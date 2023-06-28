On Eid'l Adha, Marcos reminds Filipinos of 'sacrifice and selflessness'

Filipino Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the major holidays in the Islamic calendar, at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, on June 28, 2023. Known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," Muslims traditionally celebrate the four-day feast by slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reminded Filipinos of the importance of "sacrifice and selflessness" in his message for commemoration of Eid'l Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice to mark the culmination of the Hajj– the fifth pillar of Islam.

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” Marcos said.

The Muslim Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael after Allah's command.

“Let us also join them in solidarity as they honor Ibrahim who–when commanded by Allah to sacrifice his own son – demonstrated utmost willingness and obedience, only to be halted at the last moment when abiding faith was proven,” the President said in his message.

Marcos also recognized how the Muslim Filipinos "help weave our rich tapestry of diversity" as he called on the nation to "embrace each other's differences."

"It is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all," he said.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.