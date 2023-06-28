Marcos urged to reconsider Gadon appointment after disbarment

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is being asked to reconsider his decision to tap newly-disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon as anti-poverty czar, arguing that it sends the wrong signal to the bureaucracy.

"I ask the President to reconsider the appointment of Larry Gadon... A disgraced former attorney does not inspire confidence in the Cabinet," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

The SC announced earlier today that Gadon has been disbarred for cursing and uttering profane language against journalist Raissa Robles in a viral video, as they found the clip "indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession."

According to Hontiveros, Gadon "holds neither title nor expertise to justify his appointment."

"Pushing through with the decision will only demoralize the bureaucracy by incentivizing an official whom the Court unanimously does not trust... This will be a slap in the face for our legal professionals, and yet another black eye on good governance so early on in the current administration," she said.

In response, Gadon said Hontiveros should first get herself elected as President "so she can have the power to appoint or remove officials."

He also challenged Hontiveros to a "friendly debate."

"Friendly invitation to Sen. Risa Hontiveros... I would like to have a friendly debate with her and exchange of ideas so we can measure the quality of our intelligence. So we can compare notes kung sino ang mas may nalalaman samin,"

The Palace already said it would keep Gadon as anti-poverty czar as he still enjoys the trust of Marcos.

