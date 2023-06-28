Imee calls for probe on NAIA landing of US Air Force plane

Sen. Imee R. Marcos. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos has called for an investigation into a reported landing of a US Air Force aircraft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday, as she raised several questions regarding the incident.

In a resolution she filed Tuesday, Marcos said a Boeing C-17 "strategic transport aircraft owned and/or operated by the United States military" landed at NAIA in Pasay on June 26 at 8:08 am.

"According to a source, the Manila International Airport Integrated Command and Control Center was not given any advisory on the arrival of the aforesaid aircraft," Marcos said.

Marcos said upon verification with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), it was revealed that the Embassy of the United States of America issued an advisory to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that an aircraft registered to the United States military will enter and exit the territorial airspace of the Philippines.

"According to CAAP, the subject aircraft has 9 military crew and one passenger onboard, that the same departed from Guam, and that its destination is Puerto Princesa, Palawan," she said.

Marcos said the said US military aircraft departed NAIA at 6:10 p.m. on the same day it arrived, and then reached Puerto Princesa at 7:08 p.m



The lawmaker raised a number of questions on the incident, including prior advisory among involved parties, the reason why the US aircraft landed in NAIA even when its "true" destination is Puerto Princesa, why it had to stay in NAIA for 10 hours before departing for Puerto Princesa, the identities of those onboard, the "apparent lack of coordination" among CAAP, DFA, and Department of National Defense, among others.

"In light of the recently revealed US request for the Philippines to temporarily house Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, the continued escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific Region, and the re-emergence of internal security threats, it is crucial for the State to carefully scrutinize the activities of foreign militaries in the country, particularly those which appear questionable or which are shrouded in secrecy," Marcos explained.

Earlier, Marcos also conducted a probe into the US proposal for the Philippines to provide temporary shelter for Afghans, who are former employees of the United States.

Marcos reiterated her position that the Philippines is open to accept refugees - but this is not the case for the said Afghans, whom the lawmaker specified as "interpreters, operators, secretaries, translators" of the US Embassy.

Still, Marcos said her brother President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will be the one to decide on the United States' request.