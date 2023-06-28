Habagat rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

PAGASA photo



MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat is forecast to unleash rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said on Wednesday.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zambales, and Bataan including Western Visayas may be hit by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat, the state weather bureau said in its 24-hour forecast issued 4 p.m.

Elsewhere in the Philippines, PAGASA said cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms could be expected.

Flash floods or landslides may happen, it warned.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

