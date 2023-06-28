A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine shot to a resident of Bangkal, Makati on August 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Former Philippine Medical Association President Dr. Benito Atienza said the Philippine government should continue to monitor closely the COVID situation in the country, even after it lifts the state of public health emergency.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa earlier said that he is planning to recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lift the state of public health emergency, while still retaining the alert level system.

This, after the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

Atienza, who is now the vice president of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations, said the government should still look into the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines especially for children less than five years old, which are still not currently available in the Philippines.

“Siguro unahin 'yung mga less than five kasi walang mga bakuna, kasi sila 'yung prone na magkaroon kasi wala pa silang bakuna. At pag-ibayuhin pa na mabakunahan at mabigyan ng mga booster doses, lalo na ang bivalent, lalo na itong mga health care workers, iyong A1, at saka itong mga senior citizens kasi marami sa kanila ang wala pa,” he said.

Atienza also reminded the public that the threat of COVID-19 remains, and to continue to exercise caution and proper hygiene to prevent getting infected by the virus.

He also tells the public to be wary of other diseases such as flu and pneumonia.

“Kahit may COVID o wala, dapat pa rin tayong maghugas ng kamay; 'yung distansiya natin, lalo na kung may ubo, may sipon; na para kapag may ubo, may sipon tayo ay magpa-checkup na kasi hindi natin alam baka mayroon tayong mild COVID pa rin para hindi na tayo makahawa at saka sa lahat ng mga sakit ngayon,” he said.