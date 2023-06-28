Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2023. Gavril Grigorov, Sputnik/Kremlin via EPA-EFE.

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is in constant communication with Filipinos in Russia following a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group against the Russian government.

At least 11 Filipinos are currently in Rostov-on-Don where the mercenary group seized control of key Russian military sites in an armed rebellion last weekend, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Raymund Cortes said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“'Yung embassy po natin ay constant naman 'yung monitoring nila, palagi po silang nakikipag-Zoom meetings with itong 11 overseas Filipinos and, so far, maayos pa naman ang kanilang mga kalagayan but at the same time, we tell them to be more alert, mapagmatyag to make sure na just in case may kailangang umuwi o kailangang umalis, nandiyan po ang embahada to monitor their whereabouts and their well-being,” Cortes said.

So far, there are no requests for repatriation among the Filipinos in the area, according to the official.

“But at the same time, maski wala pang humihingi ng repatriation at this moment, eh nakahanda po ang ating embassy through the contingency plans nila just to make sure na if and when kailangan nang magpauwi ng mga kababayan natin, handa po tayo both financially, logistically and of course mentally,” he said.

According to the DFA, at least 10,000 Filipinos are currently living in Russia, 8,000 of which are in the Moscow area, while some 2,000 are in the St. Petersburg area.

RELATED VIDEO: