3 pardoned Filipino convicts in UAE set to return home

MANILA — Three Filipinos convicted for crimes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to go home to the Philippines, after being pardoned by the UAE government, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

The Presidential Communications Office earlier announced the decision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to grant pardon to the three Filipino prisoners, two of whom were on death row for drug trafficking.

“Aayusin lang natin ng kaunti 'yung kanilang mga papeles at 'yung mga kaso nila para makauwi na sila sa lalong madaling panahon and to be united with their families dito sa Pilipinas,” DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Raymund Cortes said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“Wala po tayong definite timeframe, but we are hoping in the next month or so, aayusin na 'yung kanilang mga papeles at nang makauwi na, or even less than that. Again, marami-rami naman tayong mga kababayan ang na-pardon na sa UAE in the past and usually it takes about a month or even less bago sila makauwi talaga dito sa Pilipinas,” he continued.

The DFA official assured that the pardoned Filipinos will receive government assistance to help them start over when they return to the Philippines.

“Nandiyan po 'yung OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), just in case OWWA member siya. Nandiyan din po ang DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) to help them reintegrate sa society po natin, back. After so long away from the country, nandito naman po sila ulit, this time hoping na they can positively contribute through reintegration efforts ng ating mga sangay ng pamahalaan,” he said.

Cortes says a number of Filipinos remain in jail in the UAE for a range of criminal cases such as drug trafficking, prostitution, theft, and even murder.

“Lahat naman binibigyan natin ng legal assistance to make sure na 'yung mga karapatan nila for due process is considered,” Cortes said.

“'Yung iba naman kasi ho sa mga kababayan natin, final and executory 'yung mga sentence nila, kung kaya’t ang tanging aasahan natin eh, from the UAE side, kung mabigyan sila ng pardon na usually binibigay ng UAE this time of Eid’l Adha o kaya during or after Ramadan.”