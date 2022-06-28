'We are vindicated': Duque ipinagmalaki ang tugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya

Nagpasalamat si DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III sa lahat ng kasamahan niyang tumulong sa pagtugon sa pandemya ng COVID-19 ngayong Martes, Hunyo 28, 2022. Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Pinasalamatan ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ang mga kasamahan niya sa Department of Health (DOH) na tumugon sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Matatapos ang termino niya bilang kalihim ng ahensya sa Hunyo 30.

“I profusely thank them because their conviction and belief in me never waivered. I could not have done what I have done without the DOH as a cohesive agency or organization… I thank the DOH family for helping me serve twice, and in both occasions I’d like to believe we delivered for the benefit of the Filipino people,” sabi niya sa Kapihan sa Manila Hotel.

Naniniwala si Duque na base sa kasalukuyang COVID-19 situation sa bansa, “vindicated” siya mula sa mga naging batikos kaugnay ng pagtugon ng DOH sa pandemya.

“Now we are vindicated by the results. Third party assessment bodies are saying, even OCTA in its survey showed 83% approval rating of the government’s pandemic response… Nikkei Asia has commended us as one of two countries with the most significant improvement in the rankings, based on (COVID) transmission, low infection, good transmission control, loosened social mobility and a relatively good vaccination rollout,” aniya.

Nang tanunging kung paano niya gustong maalala ng publiko bilang kalihim ng DOH, sabi ni Duque, ang dapat alalahanin ay ang mga naging sakripisyo ng health workers na kasama niyang humarap sa pandemya. Giit ng kalihim, walang pagkakataon na hindi niya ibinigay ang “best” niya sa pagsisilbi bilang pinuno ng DOH.

“I guess it will be difficult not to remember me as the pandemic secretary of health,” aniya.

“I never really bothered about how I should be remembered. That’s the least of my concerns. I just want to retire. I just want to let people know that I tried to do my best,” dagdag ni Duque.

Sa ngayon, wala pang itinatalagang bagong kalihim ng DOH si President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“It is speculative that they might retain me. As far as I am concerned, I am done,” ani Duque.

