PROFILE: Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma

Former Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma returns to the helm of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Laguesma started as a contractual employee in DOLE in 1975 under the administration of late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, father of the incoming chief executive.

He started as a labor arbiter and was eventually promoted to regional director, assistant regional director, executive labor arbiter and undersecretary.

He became labor secretary under the administration of then-President Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

Laguesma, a lawyer, also served under President Fidel V. Ramos as a presidential assistant for two years.

Laguesma was appointed commissioner of the Social Security Commission (SSC) in March 2011, and was one of the representatives of the Social Security System (SSS) board.

Laguesma said he plans to hold a dialogue with stakeholders after he assumes office.

"Nais kong bigyang diin na wala akong dalang magic wand o quick fix solution sa mga issues na bumabalot o bumabatay sa larangan ng pag gawa," he told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview in May.

(I want to underscore that I have no magic wand or a quick fix solution for issues surrounding the labor sector.)

Laguesma said he would "make a pitch" to encourage more workers to stay in the Philippines instead of seeking employment abroad.