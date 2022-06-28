PROFILE: Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos

Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. will take his decades-long local government experience to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Abalos stepped down as head of the MMDA in February to work as the campaign manager of then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The 5-term mayor of Mandaluyong City is the son of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Benjamin Abalos, an ally of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father and name sake of the incoming President.

Abalos finished his history and political science degree from the De La Salle University, and earned his Bachelor of Laws from the Ateneo de Manila University.