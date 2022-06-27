MANILA - The Philippines received a fresh supply of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday night.

The shipment containing 299,520 Pfizer-BioNTech doses allotted for those aged 12 years old and above, arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 past 9 p.m.

The flight carrying nearly 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 at about 9:03pm @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/y97Sevy1r4 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) June 27, 2022

The latest supply brings the total of jabs donated by the United States through the COVAX facility to about 35.7 million.

The delivery also marks the last batch COVID-19 vaccines the country will receive under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Heather Variava, the US embassy in Philippines Chargé d'Affaire ad interim, however, said the United States will continue to support the country.

"The United States continues to be very proud and pleased to partner with Philippines to fight the pandemic together... We look forward to continuing that work with the incoming Marcos Administration because COVID is still with us and we need to fight," she said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., added that the arrival serves as a "symbol" of the country’s continued partnership not only with United States but the COVAX facility as well.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang supporta lalo na ang expired vaccines, papalitan nila and we are thankful for that generosity," he explained.

Galvez shared about 17 million more COVID-19 jabs from the COVAX facility are slated to arrive in the Philippines in the coming months, with the majority of the sum coming from the U.S.

Overall, the Philippines has received some 245.3 million doses. Of the number 74.2 million jabs were obtained from COVAX facility.

Based on the National Task Force on COVID-19 ‘s latest tally, the Philippines still has about 91 million doses in storage that are ready to be administered.

"COVID is still with us, I encourage everyone to get a booster shot, whoever is eligible," Variava urged.

As of this writing, more than 70.2 million individuals have been fully immunized.

Of the count, however, only 14.8 million have been administered a booster shot.

RELATED VIDEO