Taiwan took permanent possession of Ligaw Island in 1956, according to Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. CSIS/AMTI/DigitalGlobe photo

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday criticized Taiwan for its planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island on June 28 and 29.

The DFA called the military exercise "unlawful."

(1/2) The Philippines expresses its strong objection over the unlawful live fire drills to be conducted by Taiwan (China) on 28 to 29 June 2022 within the vicinity of Ligaw Island.@teddyboylocsin — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 28, 2022

In a tweet, the DFA expressed its "strong objection" against the activity.

"Ligaw Island is an integral part of the Kalayaan Island Group over which the Philippines has sovereignty," the department said.

It said the live fire drills will raise tensions and may complicate the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

Also called Taiping and Itu Aba, Ligaw Island is located more than 30 kilometers from Pag-asa Island.

Taiwan took permanent possession of Ligaw Island in 1956, according to Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: