PH active COVID-19 cases highest since April 29

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan City on January 3, 2021.

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the country recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since April 29 this year.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,192, with 576 new cases.

Metro Manila alone had 282 new COVID-19 infections, the department said.

The DOH also reported 13 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from June 26 to 27 reached 6.1 percent.

This is above the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

Experts earlier warned of rise in COVID-19 cases following superspreader events due to the May 2022 elections and other mass gatherings.

Violations of minimum public health standards were reported during these activities.

