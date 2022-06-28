Home  >  News

PH active COVID-19 cases highest since April 29

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 11:01 PM

People wearing face masks ABS-CBN News/File
People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan City on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the country recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since April 29 this year.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,192, with 576 new cases.

Metro Manila alone had 282 new COVID-19 infections, the department said. 

The DOH also reported 13 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from June 26 to 27 reached 6.1 percent. 

This is above the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

Experts earlier warned of rise in COVID-19 cases following superspreader events due to the May 2022 elections and other mass gatherings.

Violations of minimum public health standards were reported during these activities.

