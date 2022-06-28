MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s inauguration will be "very solemn and simple," his camp said Tuesday, about 2 days before he takes his oath as the Philippines' 17th chief executive.

The event will be "very traditional" as per the instruction of Marcos, said Franz Imperial, head of the President-elect's preparation committee.

“It would be very traditional dahil sabi nga ni BBM sa vlog niya, ‘Hindi kami lilihis pa sa tradisyon (We will not veer away from tradition),'" he said in a statement.

Actress Toni Gonzaga - who hosted Marcos’ campaign rallies - will sing the Philippine national anthem, while Cris Villonco and the Young Voices of the Philippines choir will perform the inauguration song ‘Pilipinas Kong Mahal’ a statement from the Marcos camp said.

Imperial said details of Marcos’ inaugural speech has yet to be disclosed but noted that “the President-elect will not be needing a teleprompter.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will administer the oath of office at exactly 12 noon, the prescribed time under the Constitution, it read.

In an earlier statement, Marcos' camp said the President-elect's barong would be chosen via a design contest spearheaded by his sister Irene Marcos.

"There is no official design yet... His sister, Irene (Marcos-Araneta) is holding a contest among designers to get the best design," Jay Herrera, Marcos’ official image specialist, said in an earlier statement.

The barongs of Marcos' sons - Sandro, Simon, and Vinny - will also be chosen through the said competition, Herrera said.

Marcos Jr.'s inauguration will be held at the National Museum on June 30.

A 30-minute military-civil parade will precede the oath taking, while a 21-gun salute will be fired after the new president delivers his first official speech as the Philippines' top elected official.

An inaugural reception will be held in the evening for officials and foreign dignitaries who attended the new President's inauguration, the statement read.

Several government agencies have suspended work in their Manila offices on June 29 and 30 in light of the road closures and traffic rerouting for the said event.