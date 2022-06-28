Guanzon files criminal, administrative complaints vs. Cardema

MANILA — Incoming P3PWD Party-list Rep. Rowena Guanzon has filed criminal and administrative complaints at the Ombudsman against National Youth Commission (NYC) chairperson Ronald Cardema over his Facebook posts against her.

In a copy of the complaint, Guanzon accused Cardema of violating Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Ethics for Public Officials.

She said Cardema's posts were "false and insulting".

The posts were mostly Cardema's television interviews, wherein the he alleged that Guanzon was trying to circumvent the law by trying to get a Congressional seat.

"Respondent's statements in the video are false, insulting, and mock me as senior commissioner of the Commission on Elections," the complaint read.

In an interview after the filing, Guanzon said Cardema is using his government post and work time to attack her, which she said violated Section 6 of the Code of Ethics.

"He is obnoxious, he has unjustly vexxed me," Guanzon said.

Apart from the complaint filed at the Ombudsman, Guanzon said she will also file libel charges against Cardema and his wife, Duterte Youth Rep. Ducielle Cardema.

As a response to the complaint, Cardema claimed Guanzon has "opened a pandora's box against herself."

"She will face more serious cases at the Ombudsman next week," his press statement read.

"The complaints filed by Rowena Guanzon at the ombudsman versus Chairman Ronald Cardema are small time, vague, and baseless complaints that can easily be answered in the ombudsman," he added.

"The complaints are very vague, that she is annoyed that I as a government official is speaking against her, using government time to speak against her," he said.

Guanzon and Cardema have had a long history of disagreements, dating back when Guanzon was still Comelec commissioner, opposing Cardema's bid for a congressional seat.

Asked how they will be working together as part of the partylist coalition in the Congress, Guanzon said she doesn't need to work with Rep. Ducielle Cardema.

"We don't need to sit together. What kind of youth representative are they? They haven't even filed a single bill!" Guanzon said.

