For nearly 50 years, it was the law of the land, until last Friday, when the US Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, effectively taking away 50 years of federal abortion rights of women.

The landmark 6-3 ruling is expected to ban or restrict safe abortion procedures for over 40 million women across at least 26 states. These include Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota where a so-called 'trigger law' kicked in automatically upon Roe v. Wades' reversal, banning the procedure immediately in almost all circumstances.

Hundreds of pro-choice advocates took to the streets of Washington, DC to show their outrage over the high court's decision.

"I was numb. I never thought it would come to this. I feel like this just signed the deaths of millions of folks who really need this and this is just such a shame. I'm pissed. I just have no words," protester Sid Banh said.

Meanwhile, advocate Bonnie Sutton said she fought for her own reproductive rights in 1973. Now, she is fighting for her daughter’s.

"Never thought I'd have to be thinking about this again, and so I have a daughter who's rabid about this and said, 'Mom if you're in DC, you gotta go.' So we flew in," Sutton shared.

Several states that will ban or criminalize abortion is home to growing Asian American communities including Filipino Americans. Filipinas attending a recent APIA vote gathering are outraged by the court's ruling to have these federal protections taken away from women.

"I‘m so disheartened that a group of mostly male judges overturn something that impacts women," community leader JoAnn Fields said. "I just feel that now, there's gonna be unsafe practices that we should all be concerned [about]. I don't feel men, or anyone, should be deciding what we can and can't do with our bodies."

As for Albuquerque resident Cheche Alipat, she insisted, 'let's not criminalize the person who has to decide para anong gagawin nila sa sarili nilang katawan. Kailangan nila ng desisyon. Kailangan nila ng karapatan."

(Let's not criminalize the person who has to decide what she will do to her body. They need to decide. They need rights.)

As the Supreme Court flexes its muscles, some experts fear that the court decision will be a precedent that could jeopardize other rulings, including those protecting interracial and same-sex marriages.