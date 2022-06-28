Senatorial-elect JV Ejercito during the proclamation of winning senators for the national elections in Pasay City on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– Returning senator JV Ejercito confirmed on Tuesday that he would head the Senate committees on local government and urban planning, housing and resettlement.

As chair of the local government panel, Ejercito said he would conduct a public hearing on proposals to postpone the barangay elections in December, along with the push to amend the existing law and extend village officials' term to 5 years.

Ejercito believes that the most ideal term of office for barangay officials is 4 years instead of the current 3 years.

“Yung 3 years is too short, personally. Siguro 4 years probably ang maganda dun, tulad ng dating setup. Five masyado namang mahaba… Five years is too long for an unperforming officials, but might be short for performing. Four years might be acceptable,” Ejercito said.

(Perhaps 4 years is better, like the old setup. Five is too long.)

As urban planing panel chair, Ejercito said his first batch of proposed measures would include a "master plan for infrastructure development” and transportation modernization.

This will involve a “blueprint” of projects that incoming administrations would be obligated to continue, to avoid any project or program disruption or suspension, Ejercito said.

He said he would also push for a more connected railway system.

“The only way to decongest really decongest Metro Manila is to spread out the development. Kailangan mag-create tayo ng (we need to create) growth development areas in the provinces so that there will be opportunities in the provinces,” Ejercito said.

He also admitted he would have wanted to chair the Senate health committee, which he handled during the 16th Congress.

However, Sen. Christopher Go is said to be holding on to the chairmanship of the panel.

