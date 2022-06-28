Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has detected at least 63 additional cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5, and BA2.12.1, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The tally includes 50 cases of BA.5, raising its total to 93 nationwide, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Thirty-eight of the individuals were from Western Visayas, 5 were from Metro Manila, and 7 were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), she said.

Forty-one patients have recovered, while 4 were still under isolation, and the outcome of the remaining 5 was still being verified, she added.

Two BA.4 cases were also detected, one from Western Visayas and the other an ROF, Vergeire said. Both have recovered, she added.

The DOH last month reported the country's first BA.4 omicron subvariant case.

The total also included 11 cases of BA2.12.1, of which 10 have recovered while 1 remains under isolation, according to Vergeire. Seven patients were from Western Visayas while 4 were ROFs, she said.

The new cases raised the overall number of BA.2.12.1 cases to 43, she added.

The exposure and travel history of all patients were still being verified, Vergeire said.

