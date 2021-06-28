Robredo ordered to comment on Marcos motion vs 2016 poll protest defeat

Composite of former senator Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) has ordered Vice President Leni Robredo to comment on the motion for reconsideration filed by Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos on the junking of his election protest that stemmed from his defeat in the 2016 polls.

"I confirm that the PET in its resolution June 15, 2021 in PET Case No. 005 has required respondent Robredo to file her comment to the Motion for Reconsideration dated May 6, 2021 filed by protestee Marcos, within a period of 10 days from receipt of notice," Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said Monday.

Marcos asked the SC, sitting as the PET, to reconsider its earlier ruling dismissing his election protest against Robredo.

The PET, in February, junked Marcos’ election protest after close to 5 years, citing his “abject failure” to specify and prove allegations of fraud.

With less than a year left before the next national elections, Robredo said she has yet to decide on the future of her political career, with some urging her to run as president in 2022.

Meanwhile, Marcos, according to his spokesperson, is gunning to participate in the 2022 elections, but has yet to finalize in which position.