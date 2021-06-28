'Huwag magpagamit sa pulitiko': Eleazar reminds cops to be nonpartisan in 2022 polls

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Monday warned policemen against engaging in partisan politics in the upcoming elections.

"Huwag po tayong magpagamit sa mga pulitiko na may hindi magandang agenda dahil sa huli, ikasisira lang natin ito," he said in a statement.

(Don't allow yourselves to be used by politicians with bad agenda because in the end, it'll cause us harm.)

This comes after 6 policemen from Negros Oriental were recently dismissed from service by the National Police Commission for grave misconduct and grave irregularities in the performance of their duty.

The policemen were found to have harassed in 2017 a former vice mayor in Moises Padilla, Negros Oriental who was planning to run for the mayoralty seat.

“The incident that happened in Negros Occidental wherein 6 PNP personnel were dismissed from the service for dipping their fingers into local politics should serve as a warning to all other personnel about the risk they are staking for involving themselves in politics," Eleazar said.

The PNP chief reiterated that "policemen have no business in politics unless they resign and run for public office or openly support a candidate."

The police should instead focus on coming up with measures to ensure an orderly, credible and peaceful elections in 2022, he said.

