PH receives fresh batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

One million additional doses of Sinovac vaccines have arrived in the Philippines on Monday. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Another batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Monday morning.

The Cebu Pacific flight that transported the vaccines from Beijing arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at 7:30 a.m.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, testing czar Vince Dizon, and Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian were present during the vaccines' arrival.

On Sunday, the country received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine containing 249,600 doses.

The Philippines has administered 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 22, with 2,246,897 individuals or 3.87 percent fully vaccinated out of its target 58 million.

Watch more in iWantTFC

- With reports from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News