Family of missing Pinay in Florida building collapse 'still hoping for a miracle'

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. on June 24, 2021. Dozens of survivors were pulled out but many are believed still trapped in the rubble. Marco Bello, Reuters

The family of a Filipino who went missing after the collapse of a condominium building in Florida in the United States is hopeful that their relative will be found alive, the missing person's niece said.

Nine people have died while over a hundred, including Filipino Maricoy Obias Bonnefoy, remain missing from the incident that happened last week in Surfside near Miami Beach.

Bettina Bonnivie Obias, Bonnefoy's niece, said rescuers assured them that they are "doing everything" to look for the condominium residents who remain unaccounted for.

"They have all sorts of technology to help them, hopefully rescue. We're still hoping for a miracle here," Obias told ABS-CBN News.

Obias said one of her aunts also gave DNA samples to the police to possibly help them in any identification process.

Bonnefoy worked as a budget official for the International Monetary Fund before retiring in Florida with her husband, Claudio, a former legal counsel for the United Nations and Intelsat.

— Report from TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News