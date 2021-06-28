16 health workers in Samar town contract COVID-19, seek assistance from govt

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The town of Motiong in Samar needs more health workers and assistance as most of them have tested positive for COVID-19, one of their colleagues said Monday.

A total of 16 medical frontliners have contracted the illness, of which 5 are in home quarantine, 6 are in isolation facilities, while the rest are at the rural health unit, said Dr. Katerina Abiertas.

"Pagod na pagod na ang healthcare workers. Dahil po sa training namin, kahit pagod na kami, kahit minsan nagtatampo na ang pamilya namin, uunahin po namin ang trabaho namin dahil sinumpaan po namin ang tungkulin namin. Pero kailangan din po namin ang pag-aalaga," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Health workers are tired. Due to our training, even if we're tired and even if our family is sulking, we put our jobs first because we took an oath. But we also need to be taken care of.)

"Gusto po sana natin mabigyan lahat ng COVID positive na health workers kahit man lang COVID care kit...kagaya ng binibigay ni Vice President."

(We want all COVID positive health workers to receive even just a COVID care kit...just like what the Vice President distributes.)

She also appealed for more quarantine facilities, more supplies of antigen tests and face masks, especially the N95 as health workers in Motiong only use surgical face masks.

Medical frontliners from a nearby town will augment the fourth-class municipality's workforce in the meantime, according to Abiertas.

All but one of the town's health workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.

The province has reported a total of 5,312 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, of which 599 were active infections while 79 were deaths, according to Department of Health data.