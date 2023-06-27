Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- More than 70 million physical and digital national IDs have been issued, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Tuesday.

As of June 16, 2023, a total of 33,422,502 physical IDs have been delivered, while 36,848,828 digital IDs -- both printed and downloadable -- have been issued.

Meanwhile, PSA also encouraged those registered in the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys to visit their website to check if they can claim their ePhilIDs.

Registered persons who have received an official text message from the PSA may also download a PDF copy of the ePhilID on their mobile devices.

The PSA added that the national IDs affected by the Manila Central Post Office fire last May 22 "are prioritized and shall be reprinted immediately."