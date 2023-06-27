The Department of Tourism honors the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. for his "vital role" to the agency, with his namesake son, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. receiving the plaque of recognition, as the agency celebrates its 50th anniversary. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday honored the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. for his contributions in Philippine tourism, just as the agency celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Marcos Sr.'s namesake son, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., received the posthumous plaque of recognition from Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

DOT described the late dictator's contributions to Philippine tourism as "very significant, primarily on the creation of the Department of Tourism 50 years ago."

The agency also cited Marcos Sr's Presidential Decree No. 189, issued on May 11, 1973, which created the agency.

"The Presidential Order primarily mandates the realignment of government efforts toward trade and promotion and tourism development, likewise to tap the country’s resources toward an accelerated socio-economic development of the Philippines," it said.

During its celebration, the DOT unveiled its new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," replacing the decade-old "It's More Fun in the Philippines" which was launched under the Aquino administration.

The tourism campaign, the President said, aims to enhance the experience of a traveler, which includes the promotion of regional products and championing "green movements."