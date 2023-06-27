DENR still evaluating community impact of PAREX: Loyzaga

A passenger ferry crosses the Pasig River. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo/File

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is still evaluating the community impact of the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX), and has yet to decide if it would grant an environmental compliance certificate for the San Miguel-backed project.

“We are looking into what has been issued… We are in the process of evaluating its community impact,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

“This is the same approach that we are taking on the various ECCs that have been issued,” she said.

The Environment chief said that the agency has “no time frame” as to when it would conclude its assessment, but noted that a statement would soon be made about the PAREX project.

The PAREX is a 6-lane elevated expressway that will be built along the bank of the Pasig River in Metro Manila.

The nearly 20-kilometer expressway broke ground in September last year, but has yet to receive an ECC from the DENR.