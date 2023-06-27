DENR probes potential violations in Manila Bay reclamation

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a fluvial protest along the coast of Rosario in Cavite, as they urge the government issue an order to halt the destructive dredging activities in the southern part of Manila Bay. Fisherfolks in Rosario, Tanza, and Noveleta expressed concern on the ongoing dredging operations citing their negative impact on their livelihood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – The Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday said it was looking into possible violations of a party involved in some Manila Bay reclamation activities, as groups continue to call for the projects to stop.

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said they are reviewing the compliance of the projects that already started. There are 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay, the Philippine Reclamation Authority said.

“There are discussions ongoing with at least one party,” Loyzaga, who refused to name the entity, told Palace reporters when asked if they saw violations in the reclamation activities.

She declined to reveal what the possible violations were.

“Since bago lang ang release ng information, they will be called in for technical conference to see whether may explanation sila sa inobserve na potential non-compliance to take effect,” the DENR chief added.

“We are looking at each one of those specific conditions and seeing whether nag-comply na ba sila.”

A fisherfolk group had called on the DENR to cancel all reclamation projects in the country, as these hurt the livelihood of fishermen.

Loyzaga earlier said that the agency needs to respect the recent projects with permits.

"Whatever had been legally permitted previously needs to be respected, this is society of law. We cannot basically say just because we have certain sectors that are unhappy with certain activities, we then declare them illegal and cancel them," she said in an interview on June 6.