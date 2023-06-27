A mother takes care for her baby at the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on June 9, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass the proposed law giving maternity benefits for women in the informal sector.

In a statement, the CHR said Senate Bill No. 148 or the Maternity Benefit for Women in the Informal Economy Act is in line with Republic Act 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals centered on maternal and child health.



“The commission anticipates the full support of both chambers of congress in the passage of the bill to demonstrate their commitment to alleviating the plight and dignity of the women workforce in informal economy and their children, especially during this crucial period of rebuilding and recovery,” the CHR said.

Republic Act No. 11210 or the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law, the CHR noted, only includes those who have contributed to the Social Security System and women in the informal sector are unable to avail the cash aid that comes with the maternity leave.

The CHR also said that approximately 250,000 Filipino women do not have access to SSS maternity benefits as members of the informal sector.

“Providing the disadvantaged women workforce not only the healthcare services and time but also the economic means to sustain their families from the very onset of pregnancy is also a timely response to pressing issues, such as poverty and malnutrition,” the CHR said.

The CHR also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought difficulties to the informal sector, from escalating inflation rates to inaccessibility of government services and aid.

