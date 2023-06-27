Chinese man who allegedly ran a prostitution den arrested at NAIA

MANILA — A Chinese man who allegedly ran a prostitution den in the Philippines has been arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Tuesday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said a derogatory check also showed that the Chinese, Hu Yulin, 32, had been blacklisted for undesirability.

He was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3 after attempting to leave for Guangzhou, China.

Hu was a subject of a 2020 deportation case, according to the BI.

"He was said to have been arrested by local authorities along with 11 others at Clark Pampanga for allegedly running a prostitution den," the BI said.

"He was charged for violating the conditions of their stay, and was eventually ordered deported," it added.

Hu will be detained in a facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation.