MANILA - Reelected Senator Joel Villanueva has taken his oath as a legislator in the 19th Congress.

His childhood friend, Barangay Bunlo chairman Robin Del Rosario administered his oath.

Now on his second term as senator, Villanueva promised to continue his advocacy on job creation. Prior to his Senate stint, Villanueva served as chief of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

"Trabaho pa rin ang trabaho natin, trabaho ang magbibigay oportunidad sa ating mga kababayan. At kapag maraming oportunidad, mas lalakas ang demokrasyang itinaguyod ng mga bayani dito sa Barasoain," he said.

He also promised to file more bills that would give better benefits to workers.

"Ito ang inspirasyon ko, para mas maraming Pilipino ang magbenepisyo sa mga isinusulong nating batas," he said.

Villanueva, a member of the Jesus is Lord Movement, explained why he chose to take his oath in front of the historic Barasoain, a prominent Catholic Church in Bulacan.

"Muli, gusto natin maging saksi, walang iba kundi ang Panginoong Diyos, dahil kapag ang Panginoong Diyos ang saksi, napakahirap baluktutin ang panata," he added.

Villanueva also gave tribute to his late mother Dory Villanueva and late sister Joni Villanueva who both passed away in 2020.

Several local officials of Bulacan attended the oath-taking, including first district congressman Danny Domingo and Malolos Mayor Bebong Gatchalian.

