Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo at the proclamation of the winning Senatorial candidates at the PICC in Pasay City on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo on Monday expressed his support for the continuation of the Duterte administration's war against illegal drugs, but not the "bloody" part that made it controversial.

Tulfo said he would push for a drug war that focuses more on rehabilitation.

"Kung ako ang tatanungin, siguro dapat dagdagan ng rehabilitation centers. Ire-rehab 'yung mga addict. Kasi napansin ko, nung mga first few stages nung anti-drug war ni presidente, maraming mga nag-surrender... Later on, malalaman na lang natin, bulagta na," he said.

(If you ask me, I think there is a need to add more rehabilitation centers. Addicts should be rehabilitated. I noticed that during the first few stages of the president's anti-drug war, many surrendered... Later on, we learn that many are just found dead.)

According to Tulfo, a "bloody" drug war does not make sense.

"Huwag na dapat maging bloody. For me, it doesn’t make sense,” the incoming lawmaker said.

(It should no longer be bloody.)

"Sa next administration, I would advise, kung may sumurender, siguro agad-agad tanungin, 'Willing ka bang magpa-rehab?' 'Yes, willing ako.' In this case, libreng rehabilitation center, para sa'yo yan, para magbago ka na nang tuluyan,” Tulfo said.

(I would advise the next administration that if somebody surrenders, they should be asked right away if they are willing to get rehabilitated. If they say, 'Yes, I'm willing', let's send them to rehabilitation centers for free so they can eventually change.)

The International Criminal Court Pre-Trial Chamber, in September last year, authorized the ICC Prosecutor to proceed with its probe of the drug war in the Philippines from July 1, 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte assumed power, until March 16, 2019, when the Philippines withdrew from court.

