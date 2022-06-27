MANILA — Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo on Monday expressed support for the proposal to revive the Senate's investigation into the multibillion-peso deal between the government and Pharmally Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Tulfo stressed the importance of continuing the investigation, saying there are still questions left unanswered.

"Dapat ipagpatuloy 'yan... Kasi a lot of people are still in the limbo right now. 'Ano ba talaga ang nangyari?' So we really have to let the Filipino know that we are really serious in investigating matters like that of national concern. So ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon,” Tulfo told reporters.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros in an interview early this month said she will file a resolution seeking the revival of the Pharmally probe, which was also supported by Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Outgoing senators Franklin Drilon and Richard Gordon have also expressed their support for the revival of the Pharmally investigation.

Gordon's penned committee report implicated President Rodrigo Duterte in the allegedly anomalous deal. The report also recommended the filing of charges against Pharmally executives, as well as current and former government officials who were part of pandemic-related procurement.

—Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News