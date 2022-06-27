New lawmakers attend House course on legislation

MANILA — Around 28 new lawmakers attended an executive course on legislation held at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

Congressmen-elect Arjo Atayde of Quezon City and Bryan Revilla of Agimat Party-list were among those who attended the course, which was led by House of Representatives Secretary General and the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration (UP-NCPAG).

According to House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza, the 3-day seminar-workshop will help new members of Congress familiarize themselves about their duties, including the filing of bills as well as House committees, rules, and policies.

The crash course for neophyte lawmakers features lectures on Development Concepts, Indicators and Approaches, Current Issues and Challenges on Philippine Development, Public Policy, the Legislative Process, the Budget Process, the workings of the legislative committees, legislative ethics and accountability, parliamentary rules and procedures, legislative support services, citizen engagement, constituencies and advocacy, media engagement, basic cybersecurity and online hygiene.

The course also features mock committee hearings and a mock plenary session to allow lawmakers to apply their learnings from the course first-hand.

They will be issued certificates at the end of the course.

Mendoza said the 19th Congress will have 315 congressmen, of which 128 are neophytes while 40 others are returning.

The rest of the new lawmakers are expected in succeeding batches of the executive course.

Returning congressmen have the option to take the course as a refresher.

The course will be taught to 3 batches of lawmakers in the following weeks, Mendoza said.