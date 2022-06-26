MANILA -- United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will lead the US delegation for the inauguration of Philippine President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 30, the White House said in a statement.

Emhoff was appointed by US President Joe Biden to lead the delegation.

Filipino-American Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia will also be part of the delegation, according to the White House.

Also part of the delegation are US Embassy Manila Charge d'Affaires Heather Variava and Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Nani Coloretti.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff James Winnefeld, National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia and Oceana Edgard Kagan, and US Asian Development Bank Director Chantale Wong will also be attending the inauguration.