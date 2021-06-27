PNP says mechanisms in place for review of dismissed drug cases

MANILA - The Philippine National Police has mechanisms in place for thorough review of dismissed cases related to illegal drugs operations, its chief said Sunday.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar made the remark after local rapper Marlon "Loonie" Peroramas asked him to investigate police officers involved in the drug operation that resulted in his arrest in 2019, claiming that the policemen had planted evidence.

The rapper's case was dismissed by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 64 due to failure of police personnel to follow the chain of custody rule, according to the PNP.

“There are already existing policies to identify our strengths and immediately address our weaknesses in the performance of our mandate. At tinututukan natin ang lahat ng ito upang makatiyak kung nasusunod ba ito nang maayos,” Eleazar said.

(We focus on all of these to ensure that these are followed accordingly.)

“Itong lahat namang ito ay bahagi ng ating ipinapatupad na reporma sa PNP alinsunod sa inilunsad nating Intensified Cleanliness Policy. Hindi lang ang buong kapulisan ang makikinabang dito kundi lalo na ang ating mga kababayan."

(All of these are part of our PNP reform aligned with the Intensified Cleanliness Policy. Not only all policemen will benefit, but the public.)

The PNP Committee on Dismissed Drug Cases evaluates dismissed cases that include misconduct or irregularities that could have been committed by police officers involved, Eleazar said.

Should the committee find any irregularity, it will refer the case folder to the appropriate units concerned, he added.

