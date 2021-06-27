Magnitude 5 quake rocks Surigao del Sur

A magnitude 5 quake jolted Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said

According to the agency, the tremor, recorded at 3:14 p.m., was located 14 kilometers southeast of Cagwait town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 26 kilometers.

The quake was felt at Intensity III in Bislig City, while the following Instrumental Intensities were recorded:

Intensity II - Surigao City; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; Abuyog, Leyte

Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City

The tremor was not expected to cause damage, although aftershocks are probable.

-- Report from Charmane Awitan

