Magnitude 5 quake rocks Surigao del Sur

A magnitude 5 quake jolted Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said
According to the agency, the tremor, recorded at 3:14 p.m., was located 14 kilometers southeast of Cagwait town.
It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 26 kilometers.
The quake was felt at Intensity III in Bislig City, while the following Instrumental Intensities were recorded:
Intensity II - Surigao City; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; Abuyog, Leyte
Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City
The tremor was not expected to cause damage, although aftershocks are probable.
-- Report from Charmane Awitan
