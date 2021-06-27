Home  >  News

Magnitude 5 quake rocks Surigao del Sur

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2021 04:01 PM | Updated as of Jun 27 2021 04:17 PM

A magnitude 5 quake jolted Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said

According to the agency, the tremor, recorded at 3:14 p.m., was located 14 kilometers southeast of Cagwait town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 26 kilometers.

The quake was felt at Intensity III in Bislig City, while the following Instrumental Intensities were recorded:

Intensity II - Surigao City; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; Abuyog, Leyte
Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City

The tremor was not expected to cause damage, although aftershocks are probable.

-- Report from Charmane Awitan

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   regional news   regions   Surigao del Sur   earthquake   Cagwait   regions   lindol   linog   tremor  