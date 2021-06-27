'Aquino magic' part of Philippine politics, says analyst as 2022 polls near

Supporters of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III wait along the route of the funeral convoy of the late leader on June 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Cojuangco-Aquino political clan will continue to get voters' support as it has become an "element" of Philippine politics, an analyst said Sunday following the death of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Filipino mourners clad in yellow and black on Saturday paid their final respects to Aquino, who passed away Thursday due to renal failure secondary to diabetes. The country's 15th president was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

"Naobserbahan ko kahapon, talagang element na ng Philippine politics ang Aquino magic. Talagang pinapakita nito na ang Cojuangco-Aquino ay isang brand name sa Philippine politics na continuously magkakaroon 'yan ng constituency. Na-sustain na nila ito nang maraming dekada," UP political science professor Aries Arugay told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I observed yesterday that the Aquino magic is really an element of Philippine politics. It shows that Cojuangco-Aquino is a brand name in Philippine politics that will continuously have constituency. They have sustained in for many decades.)

The momentum of support for the Aquinos after the former president's death could be sustained until the upcoming election depending on how the opposition will try to use his legacy, Arugay said..

"Kung titingnan natin ang yumaong President Noynoy Aquino, may nire-represent siyang ideals na maaaring ilapat sa aspirasyon ng mga tao sa ngayon," he said.

(If we look at the late President Noynoy Aquino, he represents ideals that can be applied to people's aspirations today.)

"Kung magagamit ito sa kampanya, sa tingin ko ang kandidato na maaaring magmana, kailangan niya ilapat 'to sa kasulukayang sentimyento at aspirations ng mga botante."

(If this can be used in a campaign, the candidate should apply it on the current sentiment and aspirations of voters.)

The late president's youngest sister, actress Kris Aquino, can be a "powerful catalyst" for the opposition, Arugay added.

"Ang tindi ng impluwensiya niya sa politika. Short of running, she can also be a powerful catalyst for the opposition," he said.

(She has huge influence in politics.)

The late former President was chairman emeritus of the Liberal Party.