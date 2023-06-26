Teodoro: Gov’t still studying legal basis for entry of Afghans in PH

Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. Hoshang Hashimi, AFP

MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Monday said the Philippines has yet to decide if it would allow several Afghan nationals to temporarily stay in the country, as the government is still assessing if there is a legal basis to grant the request of the United States.

The Department of Justice has yet to submit its opinion on the matter, Teodoro told reporters in a chance interview in Quezon City.

“Wala pa tayong kasagutang pormal sa concept note ng Estados Unidos. Lahat ng gawain natin kailangan may legal basis tayo. Hindi puwedeng wala,” he said.

“Lahat ng implikasyon pag-aaralan natin pero at the end of the day, batas ng Republika ng Pilipinas ang masusunod,” he said.

“Kung ito ay hindi maaari sa batas ng Republika, ano pa ang pag-uusapan natin?” he said.

US President Joe Biden earlier asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to allow Afghan individuals who worked for US posts in Afghanistan to temporarily stay in the Philippines to escape possible persecution from the Taliban while Washington is still processing their special immigrant visas (SIV).

Teodoro clarified that the US did not cite humanitarian considerations in its request.

“Hindi humanitarian ang hinihingi… Ibang kaso ito at kahit na humanitarian ang rason ay inaaral pa rin ng ating gobyerno ang lahat ng implikasyon,” he said.

“Hindi natin binibigyan ng timeframe sa lalong madaling panahon pero kailangan usisain lahat ng issues,” he said.

The Philippines also needs to assess if it has sufficient resources to house the US-backed Afghan nationals in the country, the Defense chief said.

“Bagamat gusto nating tumulong ay may mga kababayan din tayo dito na nangangailangan din ng tulong, pabahay at pangangalaga,” he said.

“‘Yan ang balanseng kailangan kaharapin ng gobyerno hindi lang humanitarian naman,” he said.

Malacañang reporters have been trying to get Marcos Jr.’s statement on the issue.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil earlier said the US request was still being evaluated.