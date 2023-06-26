DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla will take a 10-day "wellness leave" due to "personal reasons," his agency said on Monday.

Remulla's leave is "effective immediately", the Department of Justice (DOJ) said without providing other immediate details.

"We kindly ask for your understanding and respect for the Secretary's privacy during this time. We look forward to the Secretary's return and his continued service to the DOJ and the Filipino people," the agency said in a statement.

Remulla underwent medical checkup last week and was supposed to return to work at the DOJ on Thursday but he took the rest of the week off.

He was supposed to deliver a call to action message on Monday morning at the Manila Diamond Hotel for a DOJ-Philippine National Police event on capacity development, particularly on helping law enforcers improve case buildup.

Instead, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez delivered Remulla’s statement on his behalf, where he also announced the Justice secretary’s wellness leave.

In response to a Viber message, Remulla said Vasquez would be the DOJ officer-in-charge while he was on wellness leave.

The DOJ said its officials and employees would "work diligently and fulfill their respective duties" during Remulla's absence.

Watch more News on iWantTFC