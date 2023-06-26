PH gov't urged to invest in better oil spill response

Fishermen wearing personal protective equipment take part in a clean-up operation from the oil spill of the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 22, 2023. The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28 off the central island of Mindoro. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

MANILA — The Philippine government should invest in technology that would beef up its response to oil spills, an environmental disaster expert said Monday.

This, as DOST scientist Dr. Hernando Bacosa slammed the slow response to the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

The oil spill affected tens of thousands of fisherfolk, with the damage to the environment estimated at around P7 billion.

"Our capacity to respond was really slow," Bacosa told ANC's "Rundown".

"In the analysis of samples, it takes more than 2 weeks to have the samples. So, we have to invest on technology to analyze samples and we need to understand more.

"The science of oil spill is still very shallow in the PH... We need to understand all these processes," he added.

The Philippine Coast Guard has said the oil spill recovery efforts in the sunken MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro had already been completed.

It has been over 3 months since the oil spill first spread, after MT Princess Empress went down in rough seas near Oriental Mindoro while carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil on February 28.