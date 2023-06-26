Padilla to refile bill on federalism, says communities 'understand' federal gov't

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" Padilla. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB/file

MANILA -- Sen. Robin Padilla has not given up on pushing for a federal form of government as he admitted Monday his plan to refile a proposal pushing for federalism.

Padilla in a press conference said he is even counting on the new set of legislators come 2025 for support on the measure.

"Umaasa tayo itong 2025 na darating na election mangangampanya po tayo sa mga senador na tatakbo na pro-reform. Doon po ako nakatingin. Magfa-file uli kami itong pagbukas ng session. Pero inaasahan ko lang magkaroon ng magandang resulta sa 2025 kung magkaroon tayo ng mga senador na bukas talaga sa reform," he explained.

Padilla believes he only lacks the numbers in the Senate that's why the proposed change in government has been taking a backseat.

But in the communities, Padilla said the people understand such concept.

"Wala akong nakitang mahirap sa mga tao. Sa lahat po na pinuntahan namin, local official, mga civilian, lahat po sila pro. Pagdating lang po talaga dito sa Senado meron talagang parang [malabo]," he said.

The lawmaker said his team has gone around LGUs, mostly in Visayas and Mindanao, and local officials and residents apparently support the said form of government.

"Ang tinatanong lagi halos sa malalayong lugar ay 'Bakit kailangan magdesisyon sa amin ang nasa Manila di kami makadesisyon dito?' Federalism na yan kaya sinasabi ko lagi yan, ang federalism magkakaroon kayo ng kalayaan magdesisyon sa teritoryo ninyo... [Sa] Mindanao Visayas lalo sa Cebu, number 1 si Gov. Gwen Garcia [na supporter of federalism]," Padilla said.

