President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. speaks with then Department of Defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez at the President’s Hall in Malacañang Palace on March 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez, Jr. has returned as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's peace adviser, Malacañang said on Monday.

Information from the Presidential Communications Office showed Marcos appointed Galvez as head of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), replacing Isidro Purisima, who served as acting peace adviser since February.

Purisima, meanwhile, was appointed senior undersecretary at the OPAPRU.

Their transmittal papers have yet to be released to the media as of this story's posting.

Galvez is a retired general of the Philippine Army who also served as Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He later served as Duterte's peace adviser, coronavirus vaccine czar, and chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest developments came weeks after Marcos Jr. picked Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro as his secretary of the Department of National Defense, which Galvez headed for around 4 months.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. also appointed Nolasco Mempin as undersecretary and Noel Baluyan as assistant secretary at the Department of Education.

Vener Baquiran was designated as deputy commissioner at the Bureau of Customs.

The PCO added that Aileen Manalo was named acting chairperson and board member of the Board of Trustees at the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Production Unit Inc.

